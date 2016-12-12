Dec 12 India's NSE index fell 1.1
percent on Monday, snapping two session of gains, as information
technology stocks were hit by tough talk on visas by U.S.
president-elect Donald Trump, while oil retailers declined after
crude prices surged to their highest since mid-2015.
Sentiment was also weakened by continued uncertainty about
the impact on the economy and corporate profits from the cash
shortage sparked by the country's demonetisation drive.
The broader NSE index fell 1.1 percent to 8,170.80, while
the benchmark BSE index closed 0.87 percent lower at
26,515.24.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)