Dec 15 Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by pharma stocks, while sentiment was hit as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a faster-than-expected pace of tightening next year, spurring fears of dollar outflows from emerging markets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.35 percent lower at 8,153.60, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.31 percent lower at 26,519.07. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)