Sept 7 India's NSE index edged lower on
Wednesday after hitting their highest level in 18 months earlier
in the session, as investors booked profit in recent
outperformers such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
.
The NSE index ended down 0.28 percent at 8,917.95
after earlier rising to its strongest level since March 4, 2015.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.18 percent to
28,926.36 after earlier hitting its highest since April 15,
2015.
Housing Development Finance Corp dropped 2.12 percent after
the mortgage lender gained 7.4 percent in the last seven
straight sessions.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)