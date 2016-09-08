Sept 8 Indian shares closed at their highest in
18 months on Thursday, tracking gains in regional equities, as
better-than-expected Chinese trade data boosted companies such
as Tata Steel.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.41 percent higher
at 29,045.28, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.39
percent at 8,952.50, their highest closing levels since early
March 2015.
Both indexes fell as much as 0.25 percent earlier in the
session.
Tata Steel rose 3.3 percent while Hindalco Industries
gained 1.4 percent, tracking gains in global metal
prices following positive Chinese data.
For the midday report, click
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)