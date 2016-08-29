Aug 29 Indian shares ended higher on Monday, reversing two consecutive sessions of falls, with Tata Motors among top gainers after its unit Jaguar Land Rover reported favourable quarterly figures on Friday.

The BSE index ended 0.43 percent higher at 27,902.66 while the broader NSE index closed up 0.41 percent to 8,607.45.

