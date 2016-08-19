Aug 19 Indian shares closed marginally lower on
Friday as global sentiment was subdued following comments by
some U.S. Federal Reserve officials, although gains in
individual stocks such as State Bank of India supported
indexes.
The BSE index closed down 0.17 percent at
28,077.00, ending the week about 0.3 percent lower.
The broader NSE index fell 0.07 percent to 8,666.90,
closing lower for the second consecutive week.
The Nifty Bank index touched a 17-month high,
with State Bank of India gaining 4.1 percent.
For midday report see
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)