Aug 19 Indian shares closed marginally lower on Friday as global sentiment was subdued following comments by some U.S. Federal Reserve officials, although gains in individual stocks such as State Bank of India supported indexes.

The BSE index closed down 0.17 percent at 28,077.00, ending the week about 0.3 percent lower.

The broader NSE index fell 0.07 percent to 8,666.90, closing lower for the second consecutive week.

The Nifty Bank index touched a 17-month high, with State Bank of India gaining 4.1 percent.

