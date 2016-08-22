BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 22 Indian shares fell on Monday as state-owned lenders retreated after Urjit Patel was named as the next central bank governor, which was seen as reducing the prospect of rate cuts in the near term and as continuing a push to aggressively clean up bad debt.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 8,629.15, after falling 0.07 percent in the previous session.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.33 percent lower at 27,985.54.
The Nifty Bank index lost 0.43 percent, with State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank falling 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
For the midday report, click
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.