Aug 23 Indian shares closed little changed on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech later this week at the gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for further cues on U.S. interest rates.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.02 percent higher at 27,990.21, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.04 percent at 8,632.60.

