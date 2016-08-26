BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 India's benchmark BSE index posted its worst week since early May on Friday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the day.
The BSE index ended down 0.19 percent at 27,782.25, posting a fall of 1 percent for the week, its worst weekly performance since the week ended on May 6.
The broader NSE index closed 0.23 percent lower at 8,572.55 and was down 0.86 percent for the week, its biggest weekly loss since the week ended on June 24.
For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.