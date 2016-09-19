Sept 19 Indian shares ended higher on Monday,
posting their fourth straight session of gains, as investors
awaited key central bank meetings in the United States and Japan
this week for clues on global monetary policies.
The broader NSE index ended 0.33 percent higher at
8,808.40, after rising as much as 0.51 percent earlier in the
session, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.12
percent at 28,634.50, after gaining up to 0.40 percent earlier
in the day.
The Nifty IT index ended up 0.62 percent led by
Tata Consultancy Services, which gained as much as 2.76
percent to record its biggest intraday percentage jump in over a
month.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)