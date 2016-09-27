Sept 27 Indian shares closed at their lowest in
nearly a month on Tuesday as a slump in European shares offset
earlier gains after investors awarded the first U.S.
presidential debate to Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.
The broader NSE index ended 0.19 percent lower at
8706.40, after earlier gaining as much as 0.52 percent.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.25 percent lower
at 28,223.70. Both indexes recorded their lowest close since
Aug. 29.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)