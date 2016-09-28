Sept 28 Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, after three straight sessions of falls, tracking gains in European shares and boosted by a recovery in banking and auto stocks back home.

The broader NSE index ended 0.45 percent higher at 8,745.15, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.24 percent higher at 28,292.81.

The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Auto Index gained as much as 0.93 percent and 1.50 percent, respectively, recovering from three sessions of declines.

