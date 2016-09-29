Sept 29 Indian shares posted their biggest
declines since the Brexit vote in June, after India said it had
conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected militants preparing to
infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.
The broader NSE index ended down 1.76 percent to
8,591.25, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since June
24, the day after the Brexit vote. Early in the day, the index
dropped as much as 2.1 percent to its lowest intraday level
since Aug. 29.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.64 percent at
27,827.53.
