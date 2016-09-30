Sept 30 Indian shares edged higher in choppy trade on Friday, recovering from heavy losses suffered in the previous session after India said it had conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.

The NSE and the BSE indexes, however, posted their biggest weekly falls since February. They also fell about 2 percent each in September, posting its first monthly loss in six months.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.23 percent at 8,611.15, but fell 2.50 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.14 percent higher at 27,865.96, but lost 2.80 percent for the week.

