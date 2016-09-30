Sept 30 Indian shares edged higher in choppy
trade on Friday, recovering from heavy losses suffered in the
previous session after India said it had conducted "surgical
strikes" on suspected militants preparing to infiltrate from
Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.
The NSE and the BSE indexes, however,
posted their biggest weekly falls since February. They also fell
about 2 percent each in September, posting its first monthly
loss in six months.
The broader NSE index ended up 0.23 percent at 8,611.15, but
fell 2.50 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.14 percent higher
at 27,865.96, but lost 2.80 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)