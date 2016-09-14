Sept 14 Indian shares snapped a two-session losing streak to close slightly higher on Wednesday, led by a recovery in bank stocks, but sentiment remained weak on concerns over the ability of global central banks to prop up growth.

The broader NSE index ended 0.13 percent higher at 8,726.60 after declining as much as 0.31 percent to its lowest in two weeks earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.07 percent up at 28,372.23 after shedding up to 0.33 percent earlier in the day.

Indian stock markets were closed on September 13 for a public holiday.

The Nifty Bank Index ended up 0.60 percent after falling 3 percent over the previous two sessions. State Bank of India rose 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank gained 1.21 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)