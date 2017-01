Sept 20 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-day rally, as sentiment stayed cautious ahead of policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week.

The BSE index fell 0.39 percent to 28,523.20, having risen as much as 0.22 percent earlier in the session.

The broader NSE index closed 0.37 percent down at 8,775.90.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)