Sept 26 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, declining for a second straight session, as caution prevailed in global markets ahead of the U.S. presidential debate that will pit Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.30 percent at 28,294.28, after posting its biggest intraday percentage fall since Sept. 12.

The broader NSE index lost 1.23 percent to 8,723.05.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)