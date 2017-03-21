UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as losses in lenders hit by a Morgan Stanley downgrade and drugmakers hurt by U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory action offset gains in index heavyweight ITC Ltd.
The broader NSE index ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,121.50, while the benchmark BSE index also closed 0.1 percent lower at 29,485.45.
For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources