March 23 Indian shares rose on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors saw some of the losses in the previous sessions in sectors such as financials as overdone, with sentiment also boosted by higher global markets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.6 percent higher at 9,086.30 while the benchmark BSE index also closed 0.6 percent higher at 29,332.16.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)