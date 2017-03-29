March 29 Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as strong foreign investments into the country continued, although broader gains were capped ahead of the earnings season.

The broader NSE index ended 0.47 percent higher at 9,143.80 while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.41 percent higher at 29,531.43

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)