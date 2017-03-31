March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.

The NSE index advanced 3.3 percent this month after hitting a record high of 9,218.40 on March 17. For the quarter it rose 12.1 percent, its best showing since April-June 2014.

On Friday, the NSE ended flat at 9,173.75, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.09 percent to 29,620.50. Both indexes gained 0.7 percent for the week.

