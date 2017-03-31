BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.
The NSE index advanced 3.3 percent this month after hitting a record high of 9,218.40 on March 17. For the quarter it rose 12.1 percent, its best showing since April-June 2014.
On Friday, the NSE ended flat at 9,173.75, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.09 percent to 29,620.50. Both indexes gained 0.7 percent for the week.
For the midday report, click
* Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally took up his position as chairman of Lloyd's, following retirement of John Nelson Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 9 percent year-on-year in May while housing starts fell by 5 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.