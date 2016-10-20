Oct 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday,
tracking Asian peers, with financial stocks such as ICICI Bank
Ltd contributing most to the gains on the indexes.
The broader NSE index ended 0.47 percent higher at
8,699.40, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.52
percent at 28,129.84.
Almost all constituents on the Nifty Bank Index
and the Nifty Financial Services Index, which also
includes non-banking financial companies, closed higher.
ICICI Bank ended up 4.7 percent, while State Bank of India
closed 1.8 percent higher.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)