Oct 26 Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by financial stocks after Axis Bank reported slump in quarterly net profit on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index closed 0.88 percent lower at 8,615.25 after falling 1.09 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.91 percent down at 27,836.51 after slumping as much as 1.18 percent earlier. Both the indexes recorded their biggest intra-day fall since Oct. 13.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)