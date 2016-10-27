Oct 27 India's benchmark BSE index
snapped two sessions of losses and ended higher on Thursday
while the broader NSE index cut early losses to close
flat, helped by a recovery in financials towards the second half
of the trading session.
The indices were dragged down earlier in the day as shares
in Tata group companies remained weak after the board of the
salt-to-software conglomerate, Tata Sons, in a surprise move on
Monday replaced Cyrus Mistry as its chairman.
The NSE index ended unchanged at 8,615.25 while the BSE
index reversed losses to close 0.3 percent higher at 27,915.90
The Nifty October Futures closed at 8616.20 on the
day of derivatives contracts expiry.
For midday report see
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)