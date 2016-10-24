Oct 24 Indian shares ended higher on Monday, driven by strong performances by ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, as investors gear up for a crucial week of quarterly results.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.18 percent at 8708.95. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.36 percent higher at 28,179.08, after touching an over two-week high earlier in the session.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp was the biggest percentage gainer on the indexes.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)