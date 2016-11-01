Nov 1 India's BSE index ended marginally lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in technology stocks, which offset gains in financial and auto shares as investors braced for key corporate results announcements later in the week.

The BSE index fell 0.19 percent to 27,876.61, while the broader NSE index rose 0.01 percent to 8,626.25.

