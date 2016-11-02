Nov 2 Indian shares closed more than 1 percent lower on Wednesday, as signs that the U.S. presidential race was tightening rattled global investor sentiment, sending Asian shares to seven-week lows and weakening the dollar.

The BSE index ended 1.25 percent lower at 27,527.22.

The broader NSE index was down 1.3 percent at 8,514, its lowest close in over three months.

