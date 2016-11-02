BRIEF-UBS CEO says appropriately provisioned for RMBS cases
* UBS CEO says believes we are appropriately provisioned for rmbs cases
Nov 2 Indian shares closed more than 1 percent lower on Wednesday, as signs that the U.S. presidential race was tightening rattled global investor sentiment, sending Asian shares to seven-week lows and weakening the dollar.
The BSE index ended 1.25 percent lower at 27,527.22.
The broader NSE index was down 1.3 percent at 8,514, its lowest close in over three months.
For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
FRANKFURT, Jan 27 Euro zone lending inched up to multi-year highs in December, fresh data showed, indicating that the European Central Bank's cheap cash is slowly making its way through the economy, if not fast enough for policy to be tightened soon.
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.