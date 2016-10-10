Oct 10 Indian shares closed slightly higher on
Monday after three consecutive sessions of falls as investors
saw less chance of Republican nominee Donald Trump winning next
month's U.S. presidential election after a debate against
Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
The broader NSE index ended up 0.13 percent at
8,708.80 after falling 0.82 percent in the past three sessions,
while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.08 percent
higher at 28,082.34.
Indian financial markets will be closed on Tuesday and
Wednesday for public holidays.
