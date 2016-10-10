Oct 10 Indian shares closed slightly higher on Monday after three consecutive sessions of falls as investors saw less chance of Republican nominee Donald Trump winning next month's U.S. presidential election after a debate against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.13 percent at 8,708.80 after falling 0.82 percent in the past three sessions, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.08 percent higher at 28,082.34.

Indian financial markets will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for public holidays.

For the midday report, click

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)