Oct 14 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Friday, led by software firm Tata Consultancy Services after upbeat quarterly profit, but a revenue forecast cut by smaller rival Infosys weighed on the technology index.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.11 percent higher at 27,673.60. The broader NSE index ended up 0.12 percent at 8,583.40.

Both indexes lost more than 1.3 percent for the week.

Tata Consultancy Services ended up 1.79 percent while Infosys declined 2.53 percent.

For the midday report, click

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)