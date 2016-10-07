Oct 7 Indian shares ended lower on Friday for a third straight session ahead of a U.S. jobs report due later in the day and the start of domestic corporate results season but still posted their best weekly gain in a month.

The broader NSE index ended 0.14 percent lower at 8,697.60, but was up 1 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.16 percent lower at 28,061.14, but was up 0.70 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 9.

