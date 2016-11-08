Nov 8 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as investors were cautiously optimistic that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. elections.

The broader NSE index ended 0.55 percent higher at 8,543.55, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.48 percent at 27,591.14.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)