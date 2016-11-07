Nov 7 Indian shares ended higher on Monday, snapping four sessions of losses, as Democrat Hillary Clinton's prospects improved in the U.S. presidential race after federal investigators cleared her in their latest review.

The broader NSE index ended 0.75 percent higher at 8,497.05, after rising as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.68 percent higher at 27,458.99, after gaining as much as 1.16 percent earlier in the session.

The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty Pharma index rose as much as 1.68 percent and 3.26 percent, respectively, rebounding after four sessions of declines.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)