Nov 18 Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after fluctuating earlier in the session, as overall sentiment remained dented after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled an interest rate hike was imminent, while investors back home were worried about the government's move to remove high-value notes.

Financials and consumer staples led the declines, with ICICI Bank closing down 1.1 percent, State Bank of India dipped 0.6 percent, while cigarette maker ITC dropped 1.58 percent and Colgate-Palmolive India declined 1 percent.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.07 percent at 8,074.10, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.30 percent at 26,150.24. Both the indexes posted their fourth straight weekly losses.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)