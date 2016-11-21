BRIEF-Sabadell to pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro gross per share
* To pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.032) gross per share
Nov 21 India's NSE index fell nearly 2 percent on Monday to its lowest close in six months, dragged down by finance and auto stocks such as State Bank of India and Tata Motors.
The broader index closed 1.8 percent lower at 7,929.10, its lowest close since May 25, and marking its third straight session of falls.
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.47 percent at 25,765.14, its sixth consecutive session of declines.
State Bank of India fell 6.7 percent while Tata Motors declined 3 percent.
COLOMBO, Jan 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady in thin volume on Friday as dollar selling by exporters and inward remittances outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.