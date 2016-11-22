Nov 22 Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, recovering from a six-month low hit in the previous session, as positive global cues following a record-breaking session on Wall Street and an increase in crude prices lifted investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index snapped six sessions of falls to end 0.76 percent higher at 25,960.78.

The broader NSE index gained for the first time in four sessions to close up 0.92 percent at 8,002.30.

Financial and auto stocks made up more than half of the NSE index's gain with Maruti Suzuki among the top performers.

