REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
Nov 24 Indian shares reversed two sessions of gains to end lower on Thursday as the rupee fell to a record low, denting sentiment at a time when investors were already worried about how demonetisation would affect economic growth.
The broader NSE index fell 0.84 percent to end at 7,965.50 - only the second time this month that the index closed below the 8,000-point mark.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.74 percent down at 25,860.17
The rupee hit a record low of 68.8650 per dollar, surpassing its previous low of 68.85, but rebounded to 68.7250 in afternoon trade.
For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )