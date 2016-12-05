Dec 5 Indian shares closed higher on Monday after two straight sessions of falls, helped by a rally in auto makers even as investors awaited the central bank's policy meet on Wednesday.

The broader NSE index ended 0.52 percent higher at 8,128.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.45 percent higher at 26,349.10.

The Nifty auto index rose 2 percent, led by Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd which gained more than 3 percent each.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)