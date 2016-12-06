Dec 6 Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, a day before the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, as expectations of an interest rate cut aided sentiment.

The RBI's recently formed Monetary Policy Committee is forecast to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent when it concludes its two-day meeting on Dec. 7, according to a Reuters poll of nearly 60 economists this week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,143.15, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.17 percent higher at 26,392.76.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)