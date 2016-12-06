BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, a day before the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, as expectations of an interest rate cut aided sentiment.
The RBI's recently formed Monetary Policy Committee is forecast to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent when it concludes its two-day meeting on Dec. 7, according to a Reuters poll of nearly 60 economists this week.
The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,143.15, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.17 percent higher at 26,392.76.
For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.