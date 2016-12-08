MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Dec 8 Indian shares rallied on Thursday, recovering from losses in the previous session, as investors expected the European Central Bank to extend its asset buying campaign at a policy meeting later in the day.
The broader NSE index ended 1.79 percent higher at 8,246.85, while the benchmark BSE index closed 1.74 percent higher at 26,694.28.
Financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India gained about 2 percent each.
For the midday report, click
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.
* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend