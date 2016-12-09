BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Indian shares ended higher on Friday, recording their biggest weekly gain in more than three months, as additional stimulus from the European Central Bank helped offset disappointment about the Reserve Bank of India's decision to hold rates.
The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,261.75, and rose 2.16 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.20 percent higher at 26,747.18, gaining 1.97 percent for the week.
Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 2.
For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year