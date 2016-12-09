Dec 9 Indian shares ended higher on Friday, recording their biggest weekly gain in more than three months, as additional stimulus from the European Central Bank helped offset disappointment about the Reserve Bank of India's decision to hold rates.

The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,261.75, and rose 2.16 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.20 percent higher at 26,747.18, gaining 1.97 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 2.

