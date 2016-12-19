BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Indian shares ended lower on Monday, a fourth consecutive session of losses, with finance stocks such as HDFC Bank and State Bank of India falling over 1 percent each.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.43 percent down at 26,374.70 while the broader NSE index closed 0.43 percent down at 8,104.35. Both indexes fell to their lowest since Dec. 7.
The NSE index saw just over 110 million shares change hands, its thinnest trade since the first day of the year.
For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco Popolare's (Popolare) and Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) ratings following their merger into Banco BPM S.p.A., which became effective on 1 January 2017. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of the outstanding rated debt originally issued by both banks, which was transferred to the new parent upon the merger. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the r
* Decided to buy back up to 300,000 outstanding shares of the company, around 4.37 percent of share capital and to buy back shares of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, in a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price of 2.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)