BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Indian shares fell for the fifth straight session on Tuesday with financial stocks such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank leading the decline.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.25 percent lower at 26,307.98, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.27 percent at 8,082.40.
SBI declined 2.6 percent while ICICI Bank dropped 2.1 percent.
For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.