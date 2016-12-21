Dec 21 Indian shares erased early gains to close lower on Wednesday, posting their sixth straight session of declines, dragged down by major IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The 30-stock BSE index ended down 0.25 percent at 26,242.38, while the broader NSE index closed 0.26 percent lower at 8,061.30.

Infosys and TCS fell 1.4 percent each.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)