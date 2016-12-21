Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 21 Indian shares erased early gains to close lower on Wednesday, posting their sixth straight session of declines, dragged down by major IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
The 30-stock BSE index ended down 0.25 percent at 26,242.38, while the broader NSE index closed 0.26 percent lower at 8,061.30.
Infosys and TCS fell 1.4 percent each.
For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)