December 22 Indian shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, their longest losing streak in one-and-a-half years, as blue chips such as State Bank of India and Infosys Ltd continued to be hit by foreign selling.

The BSE index fell 1 percent to 25,979.60, while the broader NSE index closed 1.02 percent lower at 7,979.10.

SBI fell 2.17 percent while Infosys ended 1.7 percent lower.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)