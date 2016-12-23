UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Indian shares ended slightly higher on Friday, snapping a seven-session losing streak, as auto and financial stocks recovered, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly fall in five as emerging markets remained under pressure.
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.24 percent at 26,040.70, and posted a weekly fall of 1.69 percent.
The broader NSE index closed 0.08 percent higher at 7,985.75, but was down 1.89 percent for the week.
Both indexes recorded their biggest weekly fall since the week ended on Nov. 18.
For the midday report, click (Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources