Dec 23 Indian shares ended slightly higher on Friday, snapping a seven-session losing streak, as auto and financial stocks recovered, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly fall in five as emerging markets remained under pressure.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.24 percent at 26,040.70, and posted a weekly fall of 1.69 percent.

The broader NSE index closed 0.08 percent higher at 7,985.75, but was down 1.89 percent for the week.

Both indexes recorded their biggest weekly fall since the week ended on Nov. 18.

