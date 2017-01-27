Jan 27 Indian shares rose for a fourth
consecutive sesssion on Friday to post their biggest weekly gain
in eight months, helped by a rally in financial firms and
optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week.
The broader NSE index ended 0.45 percent higher at
8,641.25. It gained 3.50 percent on the week.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.63 percent at
27,882.46. It posted a weekly gain of 3.14 percent.
Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gains since the
week ended May 27, 2016.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)