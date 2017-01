Jan 4 Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as positive sentiment from upbeat global economic data was offset by caution ahead of corporate results starting later this month and the government's annual budget in early February.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.02 percent at 8,190.5, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.04 percent at 26,633.13.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)