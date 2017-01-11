Jan 11 Indian shares ended with gains for a
second straight session on Wednesday, after hitting a two-month
high, tracking Asian peers ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's news conference later in the day in which he will
outline his policies.
The broader NSE index closed up 1.11 percent at
8380.65, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.90
percent higher at 27,140.41.
Both indexes hit their highest since Nov. 11, 2016 earlier
in the day.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)