Jan 11 Indian shares ended with gains for a second straight session on Wednesday, after hitting a two-month high, tracking Asian peers ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day in which he will outline his policies.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.11 percent at 8380.65, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.90 percent higher at 27,140.41.

Both indexes hit their highest since Nov. 11, 2016 earlier in the day.

For midday report, click here