Jan 12 Indian shares ended higher to post a third straight session of gains on Thursday as IT firms such as Infosys gained ahead of earnings, and on hopes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may not proceed with stringent visa rules.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.32 percent at 8407.2, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.39 percent at 27,247.16.

Infosys gained 3.2 percent ahead of its earnings results due on Friday.

For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)