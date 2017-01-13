Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday, reversing three straight sessions of gains, as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slumped on worries about its future following key management changes, while its peers fell on profit-taking.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.1 percent at 8,400.35 while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.03 percent at 27,238.06.
For the week, the NSE gained 1.9 percent while the BSE advanced 1.8 percent, their third consecutive weekly gains.
Tata Consultancy Services fell 4.1 percent, while Infosys Ltd fell 2.4 percent.
For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)